News you need to know: Gilas vs Jordan, Scottie accepts blame, Hudson back

HERE are the top sports stories from Monday.

Sports news February 27

Gilas Pilipinas vs Jordan

Gilas Pilipinas gave Jordan a huge scare before surrendering a 91-90 decision at the end of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers at the Philippine Arena.

The Philippine men’s basketball team fell into a huge 25-point hole, but almost climbed out of it, even tying the game at 81 courtesy off a Ray Parks triple and Scottie Thompson assist halfway through the fourth quarter.

But Jordan just would not budge as Thompson missed two crucial free throws and Parks a three-point attempt that spoiled Justin Brownlee’s 41-point explosion.

Scottie Thompson on missed free throws

Scottie Thompson was man enough to take the blame for missing two free throws that could’ve won the Fiba qualifying game for Gilas Pilipinas in its loss to Jordan.

With Gilas down by one, the reigning PBA MVP of Barangay Ginebra grabbed an offensive rebound off a Justin Brownlee miss and drew a foul with 31 seconds left.

Thompson, though, missed not just one, but both his charities that allowed Jordan to help escape with the away victory.

“I’m going to learn from this. Sobrang ang dami kong nabigo na Pilipino,” added the reigning PBA MVP from Barangay Ginebra. “Masakit for me, pero ito yung pinaka-best reminder sa akin na I have to get better.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Jalen Hudson back as TNT import in EASL

Jalen Hudson gets another shot at TNT as he reinforces the PBA side in the East Asia Champions League Champions Week in Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Hudson, who received the pink slip from the Tropang Giga in the PBA Governors’ Cup, got another opportunity with TNT after Rondae Hollis-Jefferson failed to get a Japan visa in time.

Hudson teams up with Daniel Ochefu in leading the Tropang Giga in the invitational tournament.