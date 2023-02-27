Jalen Hudson back with TNT for East Asia Champions League stint

HIGH-scoring Jalen Hudson will reinforce TNT anew as he teams up with Daniel Ochefu for the Tropang Giga’s campaign in the East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Week in Japan.

Hudson takes over the spot of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for the tournament set March 1 to 5 as the latter did not have enough time to secure a Japan visa.

Hollis-Jefferson didn’t arrive in the country until two weeks ago.

“He (Hollis-Jefferson) didn’t have enough time to get a Japan visa,” said TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa.

Hudson averaged 33.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in leading the Tropang Giga to a 5-1 record before Hollis-Jefferson took over.

The 26-year-old Hudson had a season-high 56 points in TNT’s 128-122 win over Converge in the PBA Governors Cup last Feb. 8.

The entire TNT leaves for Utsunomiya, Japan on Tuesday as it opens its EASL campaign against the host team Utsunomiya Brex on March 1.

The Tropang Giga then face Seoul SK Knights on March 3 as they bid to emerge as the top team in Group B and advance into the championship play.

PBA guest team and Commissioner’s Cup runner-up Bay Area Dragons are also in the same group, but won’t cross paths with the Tropang Giga.