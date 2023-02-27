Scottie Thompson on missed free throws: ‘Dami kong nabigo na Pilipino’

BOCAUE – Yes, even an MVP misses free throws.

And for Scottie Thompson, it was the biggest of his stellar career.

“Biggest missed free throws ko sa career ko,” he admitted just moments after the Philippine men’s basketball team lost a heartbreaker against Jordan, 91-90, in the final game of the sixth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers Monday night at the Philippine Arena.

Scottie Thompson on crucial missed free throws

“I’m going to learn from this. Sobrang ang dami kong nabigo na Pilipino,” added the reigning PBA MVP from Barangay Ginebra. “Masakit for me, pero ito yung pinaka-best reminder sa akin na I have to get better.”

Thompson was poised to give Gilas the lead with 31 seconds left to play and trailing by just one when he was fouled following a great offensive rebound off a missed play.

But the unthinkable happened as the former NCAA MVP failed to sink both free throws to the surprise of the home crowd at the world’s biggest indoor arena.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Thompson was man enough to admite pressure got the better of him.

“Andun yung pressure siyempre,” he said. “Kaya kinakausap ko talaga yung sarili ko na sana ma-shoot ko. Pero ganun talaga.”