Great Gilas comeback vs Jordan just falls short at end of Fiba qualifiers

BOCAUE, Bulacan – Gilas Pilipinas fell short in its comeback bid in the second half, bowing to Jordan, 91-90, on Monday in its final game of the Fiba Basketball World Cup qualifiers at the Philippine Arena.

Gilas Pilipinas vs Jordan recap

Justin Brownlee kept Gilas Pilipinas in the game with his double-double effort after trailing by as many as 25 points. But the rally fell short as the big lead built by Jordan in the first half proved to be enough for the visitors.

The World Cup-bound Jordan ended the qualifiers with a 6-4 win-loss record, tying Gilas Pilipinas in the team standings of Group E.

Brownlee carried Gilas Pilipinas on his shoulders as he tallied 41 points and 12 rebounds after the Nationals struggled to find their rhythm in the first half.

But the Nationals failed to convert in the end game with Scottie Thompson missing two free throws with 31.3 seconds left and Bobby Ray Parks failing to connect on the last possession.

Dar Tucker led the Falcons with 22 points and 12 rebounds, while Freddy Ibrahim had 19 points and eight assists, and his threes enabled Jordan to grab a 60-41 halftime lead after shooting 56 percent from the field.

Gilas only had 37 percent in the first half.

“It was a nightmare start for us. Credit to Jordan. They came out very sharp and a very good game plan. They prepared for us really well. You saw that in the score in the first half,” said Gilas coach Chot Reyes.

“However, credit to our guys for not giving up. We were 25 points down and we clawed our way back and gave ourselves a chance. In the end, that’s what these games are for, right?” Reyes added.

Jordan veteran Zaid Abbas had 10 points before fouling out of the game.

Jamie Malonzo had 11 points, and was the other double digit scorer for Gilas aside from Brownlee.

The scores:

Jordan 91 – Tucker 22, Ibrahim 19, Z. Abbas 10, Bzai 9, Abu Hawwas 8, Alhamarsheh 8, Alhendi 6, Hussein 5, H. Abbas 2, Alnajdawi 2.

Philippines 90 – Brownlee 41, Malonzo 11, Heading 9, Thompson 9, Parks 8, Ramos 7, Perez 4, Fajardo 1, K. Ravena 0, Amos 0.

Quarters: 33-14; 60-41; 70-64; 91-90.