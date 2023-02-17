News you need to know: Lee-Selden trash-talk, Gilas shoo-ins, and more

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

Sports news February 16

Paul Lee vs Wayne Selden Jr. trash talk

Paul Lee played down his heated exchange of words with Wayne Selden Jr. in Magnolia’s 119-103 win over NLEX in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

The Hotshots star took the challenge of defending the Road Warriors import, sparking a war of words at some point in the game.

But they left it all on the court.

“I respect him as a player. He’s a great player,” Lee said of the former NBA guard. “Palitan lang ng words 'yun. End of the game, nag-shake hands naman kami. We congratulated each other na it’s just a game.”

Gilas Pilipinas lineup for last Fiba qualifiers

It seems two Barangay Ginebra players will lead Gilas Pilipinas in the sixth and last window of the Fiba World Cup qualifiers.

Naturalized player Justin Brownlee and reigning PBA MVP Scottie Thompson are among the expected “shoo-ins” in the lineups for the February 24 and 27 games against Lebanon and Jordan, respectively, at the Philippine Arena.

TNT star Roger Pogoy and Japan B.League import Dwight Ramos are two more players who are expected to make the cut in the last round of qualifying games.

Perpetual retires Scottie Thompson number

University of Perpetual Help paid tribute to Scottie Thompson by retiring his No. 6 jersey during the school’s 48th foundation anniversary.

The Las Piñas-based school honored the former Altas superstar, who led the school to multiple NCAA Final Four appearances and won the MVP award in 2014, a college stint that became his springboard to a glowing PBA career that has seen him win seven titles and the 2022 league MVP.

Thompson honored his entire Altas family, including former coach Aric del Rosario.

“Si coach Aric, inaalay ko ito sa kanya. Siya ‘yung nagbigay sa akin ng opportunity dito sa Perpetual. Simula nung dumating siya, mas nahasa ‘yung laro ko.