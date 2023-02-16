Only these players are shoo-ins in Gilas team for sixth window

CHICAGO - Gilas Pilipinas won't formally announce its final 12-man team for the sixth window of the Fiba World Cup Asian Qualifiers until February 23, but the lineup is starting to take shape.

According to a source, Ginebra Justin Brownlee and Scottie Thompson are among those expected to join the list. They will be joined by Roger Pogoy of TNT and Japan B.League Asian import Dwight Ramos.

As for the rest of the squad?

"Malayo pa," added the source.

With one noted injury (Japeth Aguilar), a player flight overseas (Carl Tamayo) and a missing big star (Kai Sotto), this hasn't been the easiest crew to pluck from a 24-man pool.

It is, however, a no-brainer to select the Top 4.

Especially with Sotto and Aguilar out, the need for Brownlee, a versatile and decorated big is a must. Same with six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo.

So is Thompson, an all-purpose guard, rebound and facilitate the offense. The PBA MVP can also score when required.

Pogoy, meanwhile, is fresh off his 40-point rampage against Blackwater on Wednesday. The TNT star is in the midst of a solid campaign that will put him under consideration for a Best Player of the Conference (BPC) award.

Pogoy's shooting is expected to burnish the offense against Lebanon on February 24 and versus Jordan on the 27th. Both games will be at the 55,000-seat Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Having Ramos, a lethal weapon with experience in the international game, is essential. He can orchestrate the attack at point or shoot at the two-spot with equal efficiency.

"Sobrang proud," Pogoy told SPIN.ph about being considered as a shoo-in to mke the final list. The Talisay, Cebu native cautioned that a lot of work lies ahead considering the toughness of the opposition.

Although Gilas is already qualified to a slot in the upcoming World Cup there is still plenty to play for, including momentum heading to the big dance and a layer of revenge against Lebanon, which beat Gilas, 85-81, during the Asian qualifiers last August.