Paul Lee not taking trash talk from Wayne Selden personally

DESPITE engaging Wayne Selden Jr in a heated trash talk, Paul Lee has nothing but respect for the talented NLEX import.

“I respect him as a player. He’s a great player,” said Lee of Selden, who he was assigned to guard in Magnolia’s 119-103 win on Thursday night in the PBA Governors' Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Palitan lang ng words 'yun. End of the game, nag-shake hands naman kami. We congratulated each other na it’s just a game.”

Selden had a quiet 25 points for the Road Warriors on a 9-of-20 shooting from the field. He only had four rebounds, but added nine assists, although he committed six of the team’s total 16 turnovers.

Part of the credit goes to Lee’s defense on the former NBA player.

“Kinuha siya ni Paul. Siya ang may sabi na kukunin niya yung import. Kilala naman namin si Paul, kapag gusto niya, kaya niyang gawin yan,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero. “He’s a two-way player. Hindi ninyo lang napapansin, magaling din dumipensa yang si Paul.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But the 34-year-old shooting guard said it’s not all about him but about the entire team.

“Hindi naman ako yun. Yung depensa namin naka-box-and one. Nag-mukha lang sa akin pero team defense pa rin yun,” said Lee.

“Kung ma-beat ako nun, andun yung apat sa likod ko, nakabantay rin sa kanya. Buti nga nag-work. Yun nga, nalimit namin yung score niya kasi sobrang galing talaga. Nakita naman natin kung ano yung kaya niyang gawin.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Incidentally, Selden inadvertently elbowed Lee early in the first quarter, prompting him to briefly head back to the locker room.

“Medyo nahilo ako ng kaunti. Pagtingin ko sa upuan, gumagalaw yung upuan, so sabi ko kay coach, 'Labas muna ako,'” he said.

When he returned, Lee had fire in his eyes.

He scored 11 points in the second period and went on to finish with 18 points, four rebounds, and four assists to go with four three pointers.

Did the incident with Selden fire him up?

“Hindi naman. Totally, it’s not about me yung challenge. Start pa lang ng game, a day before ng game, sinasabi na sa amin ni coach Chito na icha-challenge kami ng NLEX team, new system, new coach, and everyone loves to play with coach Frankie right now kaya maganda yung standings nila,” said Lee.

“Sa tingin ko nirespeto lang naming yung NLEX, and we buy in doon sa game plan na ginawa ni coach Chito.”

The Hotshots have now won three in a row to get back to the .500 mark on a 3-3 record.