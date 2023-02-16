Scottie honors Coach Aric as Perpetual Help retires his No. 6 jersey

PBA star Scottie Thompson took a trip down memory lane at the University of Perpetual Help, which retired his jersey No. 6 during the school’s 48th foundation anniversary on Thursday.

Thompson said he is thankful to the school that gave him his biggest break, paving the way for a PBA career that saw him become the face of Barangay Ginebra where he has won one MVP award and seven championships.

Before being drafted by Ginebra in 2015, the Davao native played for the Altas from 2011 to 2015, winning an NCAA MVP award in 2014.

Thompson said the ceremony was a ‘dream come true' as he was joined by University of Perpetual Help Hospital president Richard Tamayo and former teammate and current Altas team manager Anton Tamayo.

Some of his former teammates were also around and played in an alumni game before the jersey retirement ceremony.

The 29-year-old Thompson considers Perpetual Help as his family who has supported him even beyond his years with the Las Piñas-based university.

“I’m truly honored and sobrang blessed na nabigyan ako ng opportunity na ma-recognize at i-retire ‘yung jersey ko ng pinakamamahal ko na alma mater,” said Thompson, who was joined in the ceremony by his wife Jinky.

“Thank you sa buong Alta family, Tamayo family… talagang ‘yung support nila sa akin, all-out. Off the court, every time na may need ako, talagang pinapatawag nila ako. Tinanggap nila ako bilang family kahit hindi na ako nagse-serve sa Perpetual. Ganito ako ka-blessed sa pagiging part ng Perpetual community,” said Thompson.

In an interview with reporters after the ceremony, Thompson said he never thought that his jersey number would soon be retired by anyone.

“’Yung mga ganitong bagay at pagkakataon, pinapangarap ko. Dumating. A dream come true for me. Speechless ako ngayon na naging part ako ng Perpetual community,” said Thompson.

He also honored his former coaches especially the late Aric Del Rosario, for paving the way for the success that he is experiencing in his career.

“Si coach Aric, inaalay ko ito sa kanya. Siya ‘yung nagbigay sa akin ng opportunity dito sa Perpetual. Simula nung dumating siya, mas nahasa ‘yung laro ko.

"Sa mga naging coaches ko, before coach Aric, thankful din ako sa kanila. Kung hindi dahil sa kanila, hindi nila ako kinuha from the start, wala rin ako dito. Kay coach Jimwell Gican at si coach Tonichi (Pujante) na nag-recruit sa akin dito sa Perpetual,” said Thompson.

Thompson also thanked his former teammates for being in the trenches with him early in his college career.

“’Yung circle namin, talagang more than five years kami nagsama. Nakarating kami sa Final Four. ‘Yung pagsasama namin, I think isa sa mga pinaka-special ‘yung grupo na ‘to kasi ang dami naming pinagdaanan through ups and downs.

"Kahit ngayon, brothers for life pa rin ‘yan. Nagkakaroon kami ng time together outside. Nagkakaroon kami ng reunion,” said Thompson.