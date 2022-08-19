Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    News you need to know: Kai Sotto arrives, Duremdes son joins UST

    by spin.ph staff
    Just now
    Kai Sotto Kylle Magdangal Johnny O'Bryant
    Kai Sotto, Kylle Magdangal, and Johnny O'Bryant occupied Thursday's headlines.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

    Sports news August 18

    Kai Sotto in, Vucinic out

    Gilas Pilipinas welcomed a key player and bid goodbye to an integral part of the coaching staff.

    Kai Sotto arrived in the country to join the national team in its preparations for the August window of the Fiba World Cup qualifiers.

    The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas also confirmed that Nenad Vucinic is no longer part of the coaching staff, insisting that the Serbian-Kiwi mentor did not resign, but will only finish his contract that runs out at the end of August.

    Sotto is set to join Gilas in training on Saturday afternoon at the Meralco Gym, six days before the team leaves for Beirut to play an away qualifier against Lebanon on August 25.

    Kenneth Duremdes son commits to UST

    Kylle Magdangal, one of the two playing sons of PBA legend Kenneth Duremdes, is following the path of his dad in the Philippines.

    The US-based guard has committed to University of Santo Tomas, marking the first major move of Bal David less than a month since being named new Growling Tigers coach.

    David and assistant Rodney Santos are currently in the US to look for prospects to don the UST uniform.

      Black on Bolts import Johnny O’Bryant

      Did Meralco hit the jackpot in its PBA Commissioner’s Cup import in Johnny O’Bryant?

      Bolts coach Norman Black sure thinks so.

      “I think we hit a homerun in this guy. But we’ll wait and see. Wait till the games start,” said Black. “But I think we got a good one,” Black said of the 6-foot-9 NBA veteran, who came the watch the Bolts in Game Seven of the Philippine Cup semifinals against San Miguel.

