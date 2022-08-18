LOOK: Kai Sotto arrives to beef up Gilas in August qualifiers

KAI Sotto arrived on Thursday night to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the August window of the Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers, giving a timely boost to a national team that has been reeling from a string of recent disappointments.

The 7-foot-3 youngster planed in on a Qantas flight from Sydney and was a towering figure at NAIA Terminal 3 where he was greeted by fans and sought for selfies before being whisked off by officials of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

The Adelaide 36ers sophomore is set to join Gilas in training on Saturday afternoon at the Meralco Gym, six days before the team leaves for Beirut to play an away qualifier against Lebanon on August 25.

Gilas and Sotto also have a home game against Saudi Arabia at the MOA Arena on August 29.

The pair of games mark Sotto's return to the national team program since playing for Tab Baldwin's bunch of mostly college players in the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers and Olympic qualifiers against Serbia last July 2021.

This time, Sotto, who was left undrafted in the last NBA Rookie Draft, will be teaming up with a team beefed up by PBA players as well as Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, who will serve as Gilas' naturalized player.

Clarkson will be arriving on Saturday night.

While the games hold no bearing since the Philippines is assured of a World Cup berth as host, victories should be most welcome for a team needing a morale boost after losing the gold medal at the SEA Games and slumping to ninth at the Fiba Asia Cup.

