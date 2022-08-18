Nenad Vucinic leaving to pursue NZ opportunities, says SBP

THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) confirmed on Thursday that Nenad Vucinic is no longer part of the Gilas Pilipinas coaching staff.

SBP executive director and spokesman Sonny Barrios, however, clarified that the Serbian-New Zealander did not resign but will only let his contract run out once it ends at the end of August.

"From what I understand, I will not term it as resignation," said Barrios in an interiew with the CNN Sports Desk on Friday. "His contract is only up to August and he decided not to stay to pursue other opportunities, I believe, in New Zealand."

"So it was not like he resigned in the middle of a contract," Barrios added.

The former PBA commissioner also said there are no plans at the moment to bring in a replacement for the veteran Vucinic, expressing confidence in head coach Chot Reyes' staff that includes Tim Cone, Jong Uichico and Reyes' son Josh.

"Not at the moment. At least for this window, we have what we got," said Barrios. "Coach Tim is there, Jong Uichico is there, Josh [Reyes] is there.

"Matibay ang coaching staff ni Chot, actually."

Barrios also confirmed that Australia-based Kai Sotto will be arriving on Friday night while Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson will plane in on Saturday night to join Gilas' training for two games in the August window of the Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

By Sunday, both Sotto and Clarkson will be in Gilas practices held daily from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Meralco Gym in Pasig City.

