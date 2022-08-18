Kenneth Duremdes' son Kylle Magdangal commits to UST Tigers

BARELY a month as coach of University of Santo Tomas, Bal David already made one significant move for his alma mater.

The PBA great has secured the commitment of US-based Kylle Magdangal to play for the Growling Tigers in the UAAP and other major college tournaments.

Magdangal is one of two playing sons of former PBA MVP Kenneth Duremdes, who confirmed the decision of Kylle to take his act from California to Espana.

“Yes, he’s arriving on the 30th,” said Duremdes, who is now MPBL commissioner.

David and assistant Rodney Santos are currently in the US to look for prospects to don the UST uniform.

They immediately netted one in Magdangal, who just turned 18 this month and played for the Marina High School Vikings.

It helped too, that Santos was a former teammate of Duremdes at Alaska.

“I know he will be in good hands,” said the elder Duremdes.

David was named UST coach last month, replacing Jinino Manansala and took with him Santos, Ronald Magtulis, Richie Melencio, brother Bernie, and Bocaue Mayor and former UST juniors team coach Jonjon Villanueva serving as one of the team’s major backers.

Early this month, David called for an open tryouts for the UST Tigers which drew 1,336 aspirants.

