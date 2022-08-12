News you need to know: Ateneo rules Tokyo tilt, Ibeh returns, icons spotted

HERE are the top sports stories from Thursday.

Sports news August 11

Ateneo wins World University Basketball Series

Ateneo showed its eagerness to get back the UAAP title after ruling a preseason tournament in Tokyo.

The Blue Eagles dispatched home team Tokai University of Japan, 68-59, to capture the inaugural World University Basketball Series championship.

Dave Ildefonso unloaded 14 points, six rebounds, and two assists for the Blue Eagles, who went through some nervy moments in the endgame after resurgent Japanese crew came charging back from a 15-point hole, 60-45 in the final 3:15.

The win capped a sweet sweep for the Blue Eagles, who beat Universitas Pelita Harapan of Indonesia by 86 points and came from behind to deny National Chengchi University of Chinese Taipei in the four-team, five-day tournament.

Prince Ibeh returns to NorthPort

NorthPort is looking to relive its success with an import who led the squad to its best-ever finish in the eliminations.

Continue reading below ↓

The Batang Pier are again tapping the services of Prince Ibeh for the Commissioner’s Cup after he played for the team in the 2019 edition of the midseason conference where they finished as high as No. 2 only to lose twice to No. 7 seed San Miguel, led by Chris McCullough.

Video

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Rey Evangelista, Bong Alvarez grace PBA semis

Two PBA stars from the past came to see the present standouts engage each other in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals.

Bong Alvarez and Rey Evangelista were in attendance to watch the Wednesday doubleheader pitting Meralco and San Miguel, and TNT and Magnolia.

Evangelista, now a councilor in his native Ormoc City, sat behind the Hotshots bench at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, while at the far end was ‘Mr. Excitement’ Alvarez, who was at front row in the company of his fformer manager Danny Espiritu.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.