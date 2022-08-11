Ateneo Blue Eagles are inaugural World University Basketball Series champs

ATENEO captured the inaugural World University Basketball Series crown with a huge 68-59 triumph over Tokai University of Japan Thursday Yoyogi National Stadium Second Gymnasium in Tokyo.

Dave Ildefonso unloaded 12 points for the Blue Eagles which even had to repulse a resurgent Japanese crew which fought back from a 15-point hole, 60-45 in the final 3:15.

Tokai frustrated Ateneo into committing three turnovers in one sequence to get within six, 65-59, in the last 29.1 seconds, but Kai Ballungay and Sean Quitevis put the title under wraps with clutch free throws.

The win capped a sweet sweep for the Blue Eagles, who beat Universitas Pelita Harapan of Indonesia by 86 points and came from behind to deny National Chengchi University of Chinese Taipei in the four-team, five-day tournament.

