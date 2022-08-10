Ateneo rallies to beat NCCU of Taipei, moves on cusp of Japan crown

ATENEO rallied from nine points down in the fourth quarter to pull off an 88-78 win over National Chengchi University of Chinese Taipei for its second win in the World University Basketball Series Wednesday at Yoyogi National Stadium Second Gymnasium in Tokyo.

Dave Ildefonso secured the Blue Eagles' second win in as many games in the four-team tournament, scoring five points in the final 3:39, including the huge undergoal stab with 1:36 left that put the Katipunan side up by four, 82-78.

Ateneo proved to be cool from the charity stripe from there, with Nigerian big man Joseph Obasa, Kai Ballungay, and JC Quitevis putting the final touches from the charity stripe to cap off their side's 31-point fourth quarter assault after staring at a 64-55 deficit.

Ildefonso finished the game with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists.

Ballungay led Ateneo with 21 points built on four treys, to go with seven boards, two assists, two steals, and one block, while Obasa had a double-double of 17 points, 15 rebounds, topped by three rejections.

The Blue Eagles will now shoot for the crown on Thursday when they play Tokai University of Japan.

