    Fri, Aug 12
    PBA

    NorthPort bringing back Prince Ibeh for PBA Commissioner's Cup

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    NORTHPORT is bringing back Prince Ibeh as import for the coming PBA Commissioner's Cup.

    Team governor Eric Arejola said the 28-year-old is set to arrive next month for the mid-season tournament that starts by the third week of September.

    Prince Ibeh

    Ibeh suited up for the Batang Pier in the 2019 Commissioner's Cup where they reached the playoffs as the No. 2 seeded team.

    But despite a twice-to-beat advantage, they lost to Chris McCullough and the San Miguel Beermen for a berth in the semifinals.

      Ibeh is coming off a stint with Club Trouville in the Liga Uruguaya de Basquetbol in Uruguay.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

