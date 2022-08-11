NorthPort bringing back Prince Ibeh for PBA Commissioner's Cup

NORTHPORT is bringing back Prince Ibeh as import for the coming PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Team governor Eric Arejola said the 28-year-old is set to arrive next month for the mid-season tournament that starts by the third week of September.

Ibeh suited up for the Batang Pier in the 2019 Commissioner's Cup where they reached the playoffs as the No. 2 seeded team.

But despite a twice-to-beat advantage, they lost to Chris McCullough and the San Miguel Beermen for a berth in the semifinals.

Ibeh is coming off a stint with Club Trouville in the Liga Uruguaya de Basquetbol in Uruguay.

