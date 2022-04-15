News you need to know: UAAP on Manuel foul, Japeth injury update, Sotto stats

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

Joaqui Manuel foul on Ange Kouame

THE UAAP Commissioner's Office is reviewing what appears to be an unsportsmanlike foul by La Salle player Joaqui Manuel on Ateneo's Ange Kouame that marred the Blue Eagles' 75-68 win in the UAAP Season 84 rivalry game om Tuesday.

Manuel came under fire on social media for the incident where he used his butt to bump a cutting Kouame, hitting the naturalized player in the knees and sending him crashing to the floor at the 7:18 mark of the third quarter.

UAAP commissioner Tonichi Pujante said officials have looked into the incident and in deference to Holy Week will announce their decision on Saturday.

Japeth Aguilar injury update

Japeth Aguilar is not closing his door on playing in Game Five of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals after hurting his calf again.

Aguilar had to leave the Gin Kings’ 95-84 win in Game Four, his first game back after missing six games that spanned from the semifinal series against NLEX and the finals clash against Meralco. Apparently, Aguilar aggravated his injury and didn’t return after playing 10 minutes.

But the Ginebra star big man is optimistic to play in Game Five on Sunday.

“I’m just going to take it one day at a time. Tomorrow, let’s see what I can do. Basta importante, ready lang ako sa Game Five,” Aguilar said after Game Four.

Kai Sotto’s 36ers snap skid

Kai Sotto did his share on defense in limited action, helping Adelaide put an end to a four-game losing streak with an 82-70 road win against Perth in the National Basketball League.

The Pinoy center blocked two shots and grabbed three boards that made up for his two-point contribution on offense in less than 13 minutes of play.

