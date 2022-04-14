UAAP to announce verdict after looking into Manuel foul on Kouame

THE UAAP Commissioner's Office will announce its decision on La Salle player Joaqui Manuel's foul on Ateneo's Ange Kouame that marred the Blue Eagles' 75-68 win in the UAAP Season 84 rivalry game om Tuesday.

Manuel came under fire on social media for the incident where he used his butt to bump a cutting Kouame, hitting the naturalized player in the knees and sending him crashing to the floor at the 7:18 mark of the third quarter.

LOOK:

Continue reading below ↓

UAAP commissioner Tonichi Pujante said officials have looked into the incident and in deference to Holy Week will announce their decision on Saturday.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Although there was short commotion after the incident, the Blue Eagles didn't read too much into the Manuel foul after the game.

"The defense was tough, the game was tough, and the rebounding was tough," said Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin. "That’s what makes the UAAP great. That’s what makes the La Salle-Ateneo rivalry great."

Continue reading below ↓

BJ Andrade feels the same way.

"In-expect namin na magiging physical yung laro. Pero normally pag Ateneo-La Salle, usually fired up na talaga kami before the game eh," said Andrade.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.