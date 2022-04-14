Japeth Aguilar hopes to be ready to go in Game Five

JAPETH Aguilar expressed optimism about his chances of playing in Game Five after re-injuring his calf on Wednesday night.

Aguilar had to leave Game Four, his first game back after missing six games that spanned from the semifinal series against NLEX and the finals clash against Meralco. Apparently, Aguilar aggravated his injury and didn’t return after playing 10 minutes.

The high-flying big man is looking at the positive side of the development.

“Happy rin ako na na-try ko na siya sa game,” said Aguilar. “Now I know kung ano pa ang kailangan kong gawin.”

The Ginebra forward missed his three shots in the contest. He had one rebound and was still aggressive on defense, even attempting to block a Chris Newsome shot late in the third only to get called for a foul.

Japeth Aguilar believes he can return to action soon.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Aguilar said he feels that he needs to strengthen his calf even more in order to be in full strength in the finals series.

“When I got out in the third quarter, medyo nagta-tighten na siya uli. Pagpasok ko ng fourth, nag-tight na siya uli. I asked to get subbed. I feel more of strength factor,” said Aguilar.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone took the blame for not managing Aguilar’s minutes that led to the injury. Cone said Aguilar is a gametime decision for Sunday’s Game Five.

Aguilar said he is not discounting the possibility of playing on Sunday.

“I’m just going to take it one day at a time. Tomorrow, let’s see what I can do. Basta importante, ready lang ako sa Game Five,” said Aguilar.

