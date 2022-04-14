Kai Sotto does share on defense as 36ers ambush Perth to snap skid

AFTER losing four games in a row, the Adelaide 36ers finally broke out of their shell by toppling the Perth Wildcats, 82-70, on Thursday night (Manila time) in the National Basketball League at the RAC Arena, Perth, Australia.
Kai Sotto NBL news
Kai Sotto, though, had a modest performance of two blocks, two points, and three rebounds in 12:27 minutes of play.
Sunday Dech and Daniel Johnson led the 36ers with 23 points apiece, while Dusty Hannahs added 21.
The 36ers' win is following a loss to Brisbane, their fourth straight.
