    Basketball

    Kai Sotto does share on defense as 36ers ambush Perth to snap skid

    by Kate Reyes
    1 Hour ago
    Kai Sotto
    Kai Sotto was held to two points in less than 13 minutes of play.

    AFTER losing four games in a row, the Adelaide 36ers finally broke out of their shell by toppling the Perth Wildcats, 82-70, on Thursday night (Manila time) in the National Basketball League at the RAC Arena, Perth, Australia.

    Kai Sotto, though, had a modest performance of two blocks, two points, and three rebounds in 12:27 minutes of play.

    Sunday Dech and Daniel Johnson led the 36ers with 23 points apiece, while Dusty Hannahs added 21.

    The 36ers' win is following a loss to Brisbane, their fourth straight.

