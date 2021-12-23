Why Shabazz Muhammad ended up in G League and not with Meralco

SHABAZZ Muhammad was supposed to be one of the imports to watch - if not the top attraction - in the 2021 PBA Governors Cup.

Then he wasn't.

News that Muhammad had signed to play as an import of Meralco in the PBA had stirred quite a buzz and understandably so, since he was a five-star recruit coming out of high school awhoafter one NCAA season with the UCLA Bruins was picked No. 14 in the 2013 draft by the Utah Jazz, one spot ahead of future MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Although he lasted only five seasons in the NBA, it would've been fun to see a gifted scorer like Muhammad thrill fans in the local league which has not seen a legit NBA stud since Terrence Jones of TNT in 2019.

But just when the excitement of his supposed arrival was starting to build up, the bad news came that 'a personal emergency' that Muhammad had to attend to in his native Las Vegas had aborted his trip to the Philippines.

So what really happened?

PBA insiders said Meralco already had a signed Muhammad contract in hand and was only waiting for the 29-year old NBA veteran to take the flight that would take him from Las Vegas to Manila.

However, one source bared the deal fell through because Muhammad's US-based agent turned down Meralco's offer which was north of $45,000 a month, thinking the player can make much more in China where he had spent two seasons prior to the Covid-19 outbreak.

In short, when the Bolts declined to raise the ante, Muhammad suddenly had an 'emergency,' another source said.

G League stint

Three days ago, news emerged that Muhammad has signed with the Grand Rapid Gold, the same G League team which Isaiah Thomas played for before he got the call-up from the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Bolts were left holding an empty bag, but absolutely not fretting. Norman Black's team is off to a 2-0 (win-loss) start in the import-flavored conference, wih Muhammad's replacement, Tony Bishop, acquiting himself well in both games.

Not a bad deal, if you ask us.

