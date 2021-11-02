With Durham unavailable, Meralco bringing in NBA veteran Shabazz Muhammad

WITH resident import Allen Durham unavailable, Meralco won't settle for anything less.

The Bolts will be bringing in NBA veteran Shabazz Muhammad to help the team's cause in the PBA Reinforced Conference that is being planned for a late-November rollout.

Muhammad, 28, holds impressive credentials from a five-year stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves and briefly, with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Shabazz Muhammad played five seasons with the T-Wolves. PHOTO: AP

Born to basketball-playing parents, Muhammad was a first-round pick (No. 14 overall) by the Utah Jazz in the 2013 NBA draft, but his rights were later traded to the T-Wolves together with 21st pick Gorgui Dieng for ninth pick Trey Burke.

Durham in B.League

Muhammad, who played for just one season with the UCLA Bruins before declaring for the draft, last played for the Shenzhen Aviators in the Chinese pro league (CBA).

He will be Meralco's first reinforcement for imports 6-6 and below since Durham, who played four successive seasons with the team in the 2016-2019 Governors Cup.

Durham is currently playing for the Ryukyu Golden Kings in the Japan B.League.

