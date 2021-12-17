Isaiah Thomas set to make NBA comeback with LA Lakers

ISAIAH Thomas is set to make a well-deserved NBA comeback with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Multiple reports bared the 5-foot-9 guard is set to be signed to a 10-day contract by the Lakers as starting guard Russell Westbrook enters the NBA's health and safety protocols, further depleting an already undermanned backcourt.

As news of the impending signing spread, Thomas fired a tweet a couple of hours ago.

Thomas has spent 10 seasons in the NBA but has been in and out of the premier league since the best years of his career with the Boston Celtics from 2015 to 2017. He played just three games with the New Orleans Pelicans last year.

But the 32-year old is set to get another go-around just days after scoring 42 points in his G League debut with the Grand Rapid Gold. He also stood out for Team USA in the last window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup qualifiers.

The Lakers' manpower woes also opened the door for the shifty guard.

Reunion with LeBron James

Even before the Westbrook problem, the Lakers already have four players in Dwight Howard, Talen Horton-Tucker, Avery Bradley and Malik Monk in the health protocols. Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn have yet to play this season due to injuries.

The absences may allow LA to sign Thomas on a hardship exemption, reports bared.

Once completed, Thomas' signing will reunite him with Lakers star LeBron James, who was a teammate at the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018. The veteran guard also had a brief stint with the Lakers around that time.

