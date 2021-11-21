Shabazz Muhammad forced to cancel Meralco stint by 'personal emergency'

BAD news for Meralco and PBA fans.

Shabazz Muhammad, easily with the best credentials among the imports that are set to fly in for the 2021 Governors Cup, was forced to cancel his trip to the Philippines due to a 'family emergency,' sources told SPIN.ph on Sunday.

Muhammad, 29, flew to Los Angeles two days ago to get his visa from the Philippine consulate. But a 'personal matter' in his native Las Vegas kept him from boarding the plane to Manila, sources added.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Although Muhammad hinted the withdrawal may only be temporary, sources said the Bolts have no choice but to tap a reinforcement since time is not on their side, with the Governors Cup planned to start in two weeks.

The Bolts are in the process of bringing in a new import, sources said.

The development comes as a big blow for the Bolts, who were hoping to see the 6-5 Muhammad electrify the league with the skills set that enabled him to average 9 points and 2.8 rebounds in 278 NBA games, mostly with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Muhammad, who was named Mr. USA Basketball in his senior year in high school, played a season with the UCLA Bruins before being selected No. 14 overall in the 2013 NBA draft - one spot ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.