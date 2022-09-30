News you need to know: Balanza trade on hold, Guiao crusade, Juami nears UFA

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

Jerrick Balanza-Aldin Ayo reunion on hold

NorthPort has made a U-turn in letting go of Jerrick Balanza, leaving Converge and Aldin Ayo holding their breaths.

Balanza was earlier set to get traded to the FiberXers where he would reunite with his college coach, but NorthPort eventually showed reluctance to part with the junior wingman.

Under the proposed deal, Converge will give up Allyn Bulanadi and Tyrus Hill to NorthPort in exchange for Balanza and Kevin Ferrer.

Yeng Guiao continues crusade

Yeng Guiao sustained his stance on unfair trades, lack of balance, and allegations of salary cap violations that have left the PBA fanbase dwindling.

Speaking freely since moving on from NLEX, one of the six teams under the two major groups, the returning Rain or Shine coach continued to urge the league to listen to fans who simply want a fairer league.

"I feel like I’m a voice in the wilderness in the league, but think somebody needs to voice it out," Guiao said in an appearance on CNN Sports Desk, a day after chalking up his first win in his return to Rain or Shine - a 93-71 win over Barangay Ginebra.

"But even the fans are longing for a league with unpredictability, na di mo alam kung sino magcha-champion, dahil pare-pareho ang lakas ng mga teams. Alam mo na everybody is following the rules, everybody is adhering to the regulations that are being formulated by the board, and the trades are all fair.

"Lahat naman gusto natin ganon."

Will Juami Tiongson stay with Dyip?

Where Juami Tiongson will end up at the start of next year interests fans.

In his eighth year in the PBA, the Terrafirma star guard is set to become an unrestricted free agent in December, giving him the freedom to choose which team with an offer he can go – unless he renews a contract with the Dyip.

“In term of yung decision ko, wala pa. But I would be lying kung sasabihin ko na hindi ko iniisip. Siyempre iniisip ko what’s best for myself,” said Tiongson when he graced SPIN Zoom In on Thursday.

