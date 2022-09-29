Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Ayo-Balanza set to be reunited at Converge in latest PBA trade

    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    ANOTHER former player of Aldin Ayo is set to reunite with him at Converge.

    In a trade discussed on Thursday, the FiberXers are looking to acquire Jerrick Balanza and Kevin Ferrer from NorthPort for the pair of Allyn Bulanadi and Tyrus Hill.

    Trade papers have yet to be submitted to the PBA office since the two teams have yet to strike a formal deal.

    Balanza played for Ayo while he was still with calling the shots for Letran, where they won a championship together in 2015.

      The deal comes just three weeks after Aljun Melecio was also acquired by Converge in a four-player trade with Phoenix.

      The young point guard was Ayo’s playmaker at De La Salle when it won the 2016 UAAP men’s basketball championship.

      PHOTO: PBA Images

