Soon-to-be-free-agent Juami Tiongson keeps focus on Terrafirma

JUAMI Tiongson has no idea yet on what the future lies for him as he enters free agency once his contract with Terrafirma expires by December.

While the 31-year-old guard admitted he would think about the matter from time to time, Tiongson said it’s imperative his focus remains with the Dyip right now.

“In term of yung decision ko, wala pa. But I would be lying kung sasabihin ko na hindi ko iniisip. Siyempre iniisip ko what’s best for myself,” said Tiongson when he graced the SPIN.Zoom In on Thursday.

“But right now, yung focus ko is with Terrafirma. Without them, I wouldn’t be able to make a name for myself. So at least I have to give them my full support, my full focus. Yun pa rin ang focus ko, yun pa rin ang gusto kong gawin para sa team.”

Tiongson is in his eighth season in the league and could have been eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this year as he belonged to the 2014 rookie class, the first batch of players who benefited under the PBA’s UFA ruling.

The playmaker out of Ateneo was selected in the first round (No. 12 overall) by Blackwater during the rookie draft held eight years ago.

After suiting up for the Bossing and the NLEX Road Warriors, Tiongson landed at Terrafirma following a trade with NorthPort – which acquired his rights after a trade for Mike Miranda – for Fil-Am guard Jerramy King.

At Terrafirma, Tiongson had the best years of his pro career, averaging 16.4 points on 37 percent shooting from beyond the arc, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists last season when he was named as the league’s Most Improved Player.

That’s the reason why he will forever be grateful to Terrafirma management led by governor Bobby Rosales and coach Johnedel Cardel.

“Kaya malaki ang pasasalamat ko sa Terrafirma,” he said.

As early as last year, Tiongson had been on the radar of several teams following the impressive work he has done with the Dyip.

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone even disclosed the Kings once tried to acquire Tiongson via a trade shortly after Clark bubble.

To all of this, the 5-foot-10 Tiongson feels flattered and blessed.

But at the moment, he’d rather have his focus aimed at playing for Terrafirma in the ongoing Commissioner’s Cup.

“Hopeful pa rin na mag-stay ako at makatulong sa team, makapag-playoffs, makapag-compete,” said Tiongson.

He added Terrafirma management already had initial talks with him.

“Kinausap na rin naman ako ni Boss Bobby, pero nothing formal pa naman,” said Tiongson.

The veteran guard added for now it’s a matter of ‘que sera, sera’ for him.

“I’m the type of player and person who takes it one step at a time. Ang focus ko is right now, if December comes whatever happens, happens,” said Tiongson.

