Rain or Shine gifts Guiao first win in return at expense of Ginebra

RAIN or Shine waxed hot from three-point range to outplay Barangay Ginebra, 93-71, on Wednesday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena for its first win in the 2022 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The Elasto Painters hit 11 of their 17 three-pointers in the first half to open a 55-28 lead which grew to as many as 32 points against a Gin Kings’ side that couldn't seem to shoot straight in its first game of the conference.

Rain or Shine improved its record to 1-1, gifting head coach Yeng Guiao its first win in his comeback to the team while ruining the Ginebra debut of prized acquisition Jamie Malonzo and Von Pessumal.

Steve Taylor Jr. had 21 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists to set the tone for Rain or Shine. The import also hit three shots from rainbow country.

The Gin Kings only scored five points in the second period to compound their woes.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Guiao felt Rain or Shine merely caught Ginebra on a bad night.

“Malaking isda ‘yung nahuli namin pero mahirap mahuli ‘yung Ginebra sa ganitong sitwayson. One of their rare nights. Maybe we played well but maybe they also played badly,” said Guiao.

Watch Now

Justin Brownlee had 20 points and 16 rebounds, while Jamie Malonzo had 14 points and eight rebounds in his Ginebra debut. But Ginebra struggled from the outside, hitting just 6 of its 33 three-point attempts.

Scottie Thompson grabbed 10 rebounds but only scored one point on 0-of-4 shooting on a night where he formally changed his jersey number from 6 to 9.

The scores:

Rain or Shine 93 – Taylor 21, Santillan 15, Nieto 10, Asistio 9, Caracut 9, Torres 8, Nambatac 5, Belga 5, Ponferada 4, Ildefonso 3, Norwood 2, Borboran 2, Guinto 0, Clarito 0.

Barangay Ginebra 71 – Brownlee 20, Malonzo 14, Pinto 9, Standhardinger 9, Pringle 8, J. Aguilar 8, Tenorio 2, Thompson 1, Dillinger 0, Pessumal 0, Mariano 0.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Quarters: 25-23; 55-28; 72-49; 93-71.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.