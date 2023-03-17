News you need to know: Cabrera recovery, SMB-NLEX coaches' clash, Converge import

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

Sports news March 16

Roider Cabrera recovery

Rodney Brondial attested to the ongoing recovery of Roider Cabrera from cardiac arrest and heart surgery.

The San Miguel big man paid a visit to his former Adamson teammate, who celebrated his 32nd birthday on Wednesday in a week where he traveled from Laguna to Manila for a medical checkup.

“Getting better naman siya, nag-iimprove naman. Papunta na siya dun sa (total) recovery, siyempre hindi pa 100 percent, pero at least makikita mo na every time nag-uupdate, may improvement talaga,” Brondial said of one of his best friends.

“So thank God talaga. Blessed din talaga yung healing niya.”

SMB, NLEX coaches clash

What started as physicality between imports turned into war of words among coaches during San Miguel’s 120-106 win over NLEX in the PBA Governors’ Cup last Wednesday.

After SMB and NLEX imports Cameron Clark and Wayne Selden Jr. got entangled and exchanged a few words near the halftime break, Road Warriors coach Frankie Lim was seen having an argument with his Beermen counterparts at intermission.

“Nagre-reklamo kasi yung San Miguel (to the referees), kaya si coach Frankie lumapit na rin to see what the complaint was all about,” according to an eyewitness account.

Tom Vodanovich is new Converge import

Converge has managed to tap its original import of choice in Tom Vodanovich.

Spin.ph learned the New Zealand national team player is set to arrive in the Philippines to replace Jamaal Franklin.

Converge tried to bring Vodanovich earlier, but his previous team, the New Zealand Breakers were in the middle of their National Basketball League campaign in Australia.

The FiberXers finally got their chance after the Breakers lost in the NBL Finals to the Sydney Kings.