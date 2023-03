LOOK: Rodney Brondial visits pal Roider Cabrera on his birthday

RODNEY Brondial is living up to San Miguel’s ‘Ibang May Pinagsamahan’ adage.

The 6-foot-5 power forward didn’t miss out the birthday of dear friend Roider Cabrera on Wednesday after visiting the former Terrafirma big man when he travelled to Manila for his medical checkup.

Cabrera turned 32 years old on March 15.

“Yung personal na pagpunta ko naman sa kanya, kapag available lang siya. Kasi hindi naman siya dito (Manila) naka-stay. Doon siya nakatira sa Laguna sa bahay nila,” said Brondial after San Miguel’s 120-106 win over NLEX in the PBA Governors Cup at Philsports Arena.

“So kung pupunta siya ng hospital, pagkatapos nung checkup or procedure na ginawa (sa kanya) dinadalaw ko siya. Katulad nun, birthday niya kasi ngayon,” said Brondial.

The 32-year-old San Miguel stalwart posted a selfie on his Facebook account showing him with Cabrera, who was seen smiling and sitting on a wheelchair.

The friendship between the two, of course, dates back to their college days at Adamson.

“Close ko talaga si Roider. Isa sa mga best friends ko yan sa Adamson," said the former Falcons standout.

Cabrera suffered a cardiac arrest shortly after playing for Terrafirma in a PBA 3x3 game in November of 2021.

He continues to recover from heart surgery and Brondial said he is getting better by the day.

“Getting better naman siya, nag-iimprove naman. Papunta na siya dun sa (total) recovery, siyempre hindi pa 100 percent, pero at least makikita mo na every time nag-uupdate, may improvement talaga,” said Brondial of his bosom buddy.

“So thank God talaga. Blessed din talaga yung healing niya.”

Happy birthday, Roider.