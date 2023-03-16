Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Thu, Mar 16
    PBA

    Tall Black Tom Vodanovich arriving to replace Franklin as Converge import

    by homer d. sayson
    1 Hour ago
    tom vodanovich Ange Kouame NZ vs Gilas
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    CHICAGO - The Converge FiberXers have found a new import just in the nick of time as the Governor's Cup elimination round comes to a close.

    Thomas "Tom" Vodanovich, a 6-foot-7, 229-pound forward, is expected to arrive in the Philippines on Thursday to replace the banished Jamaal Franklin, multiple sources told SPIN.ph.

    READ: Converge lets go of prolific Jamaal Franklin

    The 28-year old Tall Blacks player is arriving from Australia, where he and the New Zealand Breakers just lost to the Sydney Kings in a closely-fought five-game National Basketball League (NBL) Finals.

    Averaging a modest 3.7 points and 2.5 rebounds while appearing for 27 games with the Breakers this NBA season, Vodanovcih's stats do not invite hype.

    Tom Vodanovich New Zealand Gilas

    But scouts said he is a "solid all-around player who fits perfectly in the system of [Converge head coach] Aldin Ayo."

    Vodanovich played four years with the James Madison Dukes in the US NCAA. He went undrafted in the 2017 NBA draft and is a member of the New Zealand national team, the Tall Blacks, where he started as a developmental player in 2018.

      He led the Tall Blacks with 20 points in an 88-63 road win over Gilas Pilipinas in a Fiba World Cup Asian qualifier last February, 2022.

      Scouts who helped the FiberXers recruit Vodanovich said "he is a terrific rebounder, can shoot the 3 and can guard Justin Brownlee," which would be key since Converge may end up facing Barangay Ginebra in the quarterfinals.

      PHOTO: fiba.basketball

