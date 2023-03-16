What triggered halftime commotion between SMB, NLEX coaches? Read on

IT began with imports Cameron Clark and Wayne Selden Jr getting too physical for comfort.

It ended with coaches of NLEX and San Miguel exchanging some heated words of their own.

A slight commotion marred the halftime of the Road Warriors-Beermen PBA Governors Cup as coach Frankie Lim was seen having an argument with the San Miguel coaching staff.

The incident was sparked by the physical plays and a little bit of trash talking between Clark and Selden near the halftime break.

The coaches later joined the fray at the buzzer as they tried to raise their respective complaint for the action of their respective imports.

“Nagre-reklamo kasi yung San Miguel (to the referees), kaya si coach Frankie lumapit na rin to see what the complaint was all about,” according to an eyewitness account.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

But one thing led to another, that soon after, it was the coaches who were already going at each other.

The spat took place just minutes after Lim suffered a deep cut pn the side of his left eye after Selden collided with him on the sideline as the import tried to challenge the three-point attempt of Marcia Lassiter with 1:52 left in the second quarter and the Beermen up, 61-43.

That’s why San Miguel mentor Jorge Gallent was seen pointing on the cut of Lim’s eye.

“Tinuturo niya (Jorge) yung mata ni coach Frankie kasi nga dumudugo pa,” added the eyewitness.

All’s well that ends well as the coaches shook hands after the game, which San Miguel won, 120-106.

Clark and Gallent later on both downplayed the incident during the post-game presser at the Philsports Arena.

“Ask Cam, I wasn’t there. Ask him,” said a smiling Gallent when asked about the incident between the two imports.

“Hey man, that’s just basketball. That’s all there is,” added Clark.

“Nothing. Nada,” Gallent butted in.