News you need to know: Magnolia, SMB win playoff openers

Comebacking Cabagnot stars as SMB nips Northport

PHOTO: PBA Images

SAN Miguel Beer got a huge lift from the returning Alex Cabagnot as the Beermen overcame NorthPort in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The Beermen are a win away from the semifinals as Cabagnot, back after winning seven straight games, nailed the game-winning turnaround jumper with 1.5 seconds left.

That was after Robert Bolick put Northport ahead with a halfcourt heave.

Sean Anthony scored 16 for Northport before leaving with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter.

Hotshots close in on semis spot

PHOTO: PBA Images

MAGNOLIA also moved closer to the semifinals, defeating Rain or Shine in the opener of their best-of-three series.

Paul Lee caught fire after a sluggish first half where he scored only one point, finishing with 20 for the Hotshots.

Lee added 13 rebounds, while Ian Sanglaang also had a double-double with 19 and 13.

Rookie Leonard Santillan led Rain or Shine with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Terrence Romeo rejoining Beermen

PHOTO: PBA Images

SAN Miguel Beer is nearing full strength as the playoff continues.

Terrence Romeo has returned to Pampanga and will rejoin the Beermen after quarantine.

The three-time scoring champion injured his right Achilles tendon over a week ago and had to go to Manila to have it checked.

Romeo missed the team’s final two elimination-round games, but he is now in the team’s hotel in Pampanga and only needs to be cleared by the PBA to rejoin the squad.

