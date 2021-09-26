Cabagnot winner saves day as SMB survives NorthPort comeback

ALEX Cabagnot made an immediate impact after missing seven straight games, hitting the game-winner with 1.5 seconds left as San Miguel nipped NorthPort, 88-87, on Sunday in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals.

Cabagnot's turnaround jumper from inside the lane canceled out a huge trey by Robert Bolick as the Beermen escaped with the Game 1 victory in his debut in the PBA restart at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

NorthPort nearly stole the game from San Miguel when Bolick converted a three-pointer near the DVHSU logo at center court with 5.1 seconds remaining, giving the gritty Batang Pier the lead, 87-86.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

NorthPort's hold of the lead after a long chase turned out to be brief.

The Beermen found the answer from Cabagnot, who rejoined the team the midnight before the game and wasted no time making his mark, scoring 20 points as SMB took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three quarterfinal series.

“Alex was the first option to receive,” said San Miguel coach Leo Austria on the winning play. “I know Alex is familiar with that kind of situation in that area. There are so many options after that but the first option, he was open.

"And thank you to Chris Ross for reading the play.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Cabagnot, actually, merely finished what he started. The veteran guard scored all nine points in a run that enabled the Beermen to finally create separation from the Batang Pier, 59-48, after a nip-and-tuck first half.

Cabagnot's split from the line with 7.3 seconds left also gave San Miguel a two-point lead that was erased by Bolick’s trey.

Continue reading below ↓

With no timeouts left, the Batang Pier were forced to throw the inbounds pass from the backcourt, with Onwubere missing a desperate three.

Mo Tautuaa added 14 points and five rebounds, while CJ Perez scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Beermen.

Bolick finished the game with 13 points, scoring NorthPort’s final six. Sean Anthony topscored for NorthPort with 16 points including nine in the fourth before leaving the game with an ankle injury.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:

San Miguel 88 – Cabagnot 20, Tautuaa 15, Perez 14, Ross 12, Fajardo 10, Santos 9, Lassiter 8, Pessumal 0, Zamar 0, Gotladera 0.

NorthPort 87 – Anthony 16, Slaughter 15, Bolick 13, Malonzo 13, Taha 10, Ferrer 8, Onwubere 7, Elorde 3, Rike 2, Balanza 0, Lanete 0.

Quarters: 21-19; 44-43; 65-60; 88-87.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.