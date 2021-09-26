Abueva leads Mikey, Bolick in tight race for Best Player award

CALVIN Abueva, Mikey Williams, and Robert Bolick are in three-cornered race for the Best Player of the Conference of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

Abueva has made quite an impression in his first season since joining Magnolia in a trade, leading the statistical race for the Bacolor semi-bubble's highest individual honor at the end of the elimination round.

'The Beast' leads the statistical race with 35.36 points after his first 11 games with the Hotshots where he landed in the Top 10 in scoring (10th at 16.1 points a game), rebounding (4th at 9.7 a game), and shot blocks (8th at 1.7).

However, Abueva's bid to win his first BPC award since 2016 with Alaska faces a challenge from Williams, the Fil-Am guard picked fourth in the last PBA draft who is just fractions behind the Magnolia forward with his 35.30 SPs.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Another young gun in Bolick is also just fractions behind with his 35.27 SPs. The fit-again Batang Pier guard in fact leads the league if bonus points for won games are taken out of the equation.

Continue reading below ↓

Rounding out the Top 10 are NorthPort rookie Jamie Malonzo (31.5), Magnolia's Ian Sangalang (31.3), San Miguel's CJ Perez (30.7), Rain or Shine's Javee Mocon (31.1), San Miguel's Arwind Santos (29.6), Phoenix's Jayson Perkins (29.4) and Ginebra's Scottie Thompson (29.4).

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

TAKE A LOOK AT THE TALLY:

PHOTO: PBA



PHOTO: PBA



Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.