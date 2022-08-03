LA Tenorio, Franky Johnson fined P20K each, Caperal poorer by P15K

LA Tenorio was slapped with a P20,000 fine by the PBA for making statements detrimental to the league while Franky Johnson and Prince Caperal were also hit with penalties for separate infractions.

The Barangay Ginebra guard hit out at game officials in the wake of the Kings' 106-104 loss to the Meralco Bolts in their sudden-death game on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena for the last semifinal berth.

Caperal was fined a total of P15,000 after incurring two flagrant fouls during the recently-concluded quarterfinal playoff against Meralco.

The Ginebra big man was initially penalized P5,000 for the first flagrant foul penalty one in Game Two where he hit Chris Newsome from behind last Friday.

On the other hand, Meralco's Johnson was handed a P20,000 penalty for throwing the ball at Ginebra big man Christian Standhardinger prior to Game 2 of their Final Eight playoff.

"Siya ang nag-desisyon ng laro," said Tenorio afterwards, referring to the offensive foul called by referee Peter Balao on Scottie Thompson - the reigning MVP his sixth and final foul in the final 10 seconds of the highly-charged match.

Commissioner Willie Marcial announced the penalty on Wednesday after talking to Tenorio about the incident.

“Bugso lang daw 'yun ng damdamin,” the PBA chief quoted Tenorio as saying.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Tenorio was furious about the charging foul called on Thompson and the Kings trailing by two that he was seen confronting Balao - crew chief of the four-man officiating - shortly after a timeout.

He later went directly to the table officials, an act prohibited under league rules.

The 38-year-old Tenorio said afterwards the foul decided the outcome of the game, which saw the Kings lost the best-of-three series, 2-1, and failed to advance to the semifinals.

The PBA on Monday sustained the call made by Balao, who was at the right place at the right time when he charged Thompson with the critical foul.

But Caperal was given an additional P10,000 for the second similar infraction against Alvin Pasaol in Game Three last Sunday.

