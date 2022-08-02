Fines pile up for Prince Caperal with back-to-back F1 infractions

PRINCE Caperal found himself being fined twice in a three-day span.

The Barangay Ginebra big man was called for a flagrant foul 1 in the first half of the deciding Game Three of the Kings’ PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals series against Meralco.

It was the second infraction of such nature slapped against the center out of Arellano after his elbow hit against Chris Newsome the previous game was declared an F1 following the failure of the referees to call the foul.

An F1 violation meant an automatic P5,000 fine, raising Caperal’s penalty to P10K.

In Game Three, Caperal was whistled for an unsportsmanlike foul against Alvin Pasaol just a minute after he was sent in to substitute Japeth Aguilar in the first quarter.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Prince Caperal was assessed a flagrant foul one after a review of this contact.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The incident happened at the 4:38 mark with the Kings trailing, 18-14.

The F1 forced Caperal to sit out for at least three minutes, but coach Tim Cone never sent him back in the game which Ginebra lost, 106-104, to miss the last bus to the semifinals.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said Caperal will definitely be fined for the two F1 fouls he committed.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.