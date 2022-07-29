Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Fri, Jul 29
    C-Stan vs Franky Johnson commotion sparks physical Game 2 battle

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Christian Standhardinger Raymond Almazan Ginebra vs Meralco Game 2
    Christian Standhardinger boxes Raymond Almazan out in the first half.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    A commotion marred Game 2 of the Barangay Ginebra-Meralco PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals Friday.

    Franky Johnson vs Christian Standhardinger fight

    Franky Johnson and Christian Standhardinger almost came to blows following a ball-throwing incident during the pre-game warmups of the two teams at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

    Witnesses' account said Johnson reportedly threw the ball on Standhardinger, hitting the Ginebra big man on the mouth and left him with a bloodied lip.

    But Johnson claimed Standhardinger initiated it by pushing him during the warm up.

    The two were later met at the officials table by deputy commissioner Eric Castro.

    Meanwhile, commissioner Willie Marcial said he will definitely summon both Standhardinger and Johnson to shed light on the incident.

      The commotion obviously set the tone for what was a highly physical first half which the Kings led, 56-45.

      Ginebra is looking to stay alive and extend the series to a decisive Game 3 on Sunday.

