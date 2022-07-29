C-Stan vs Franky Johnson commotion sparks physical Game 2 battle

A commotion marred Game 2 of the Barangay Ginebra-Meralco PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals Friday.

Franky Johnson vs Christian Standhardinger fight

Franky Johnson and Christian Standhardinger almost came to blows following a ball-throwing incident during the pre-game warmups of the two teams at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Witnesses' account said Johnson reportedly threw the ball on Standhardinger, hitting the Ginebra big man on the mouth and left him with a bloodied lip.

But Johnson claimed Standhardinger initiated it by pushing him during the warm up.

The two were later met at the officials table by deputy commissioner Eric Castro.

Meanwhile, commissioner Willie Marcial said he will definitely summon both Standhardinger and Johnson to shed light on the incident.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The commotion obviously set the tone for what was a highly physical first half which the Kings led, 56-45.

Ginebra is looking to stay alive and extend the series to a decisive Game 3 on Sunday.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.