No trade proposals on the table as PBA teams give draftees a chance

EXPECT every single name on the list in the 2022 PBA Rookie Draft pool to be called in Sunday's proceedings at Robinsons Place Manila.

Here's why: the PBA board of governors, on the initiative of Commissioner Willie Marcial, have agreed to pick all 66 players in the pool in the first draft to be held since eligibility rules on Fil-foreign players were relaxed by the pro league.

Marcial also confirmed that not a single trade proposal was forwarded to the PBA Commissioner's Office at the end of office hours on Saturday, meaning the current draft order will not be altered by any last-minute deal.

There is also a long-standing rule barring any trades on the draft floor, Marcial added.

"Matagal na 'yun, before my turn as commissioner pa," said Marcial.

With that, all 12 teams including draft debutant Converge are set to make their selections officials on Sunday before completing trades, if any.

Continue reading below ↓

League insiders anticipate a flurry of deals right after the draft.

In the case of Converge, team governor Chito Salud said the new owner of the fabled Alaska franchise intends to use all its draft picks - including the third and fourth overall - then take a long, hard look at its selections before making any move.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"Converge will comply with the commissioner's request," said Salud. "We will then invite all our draftees, possibly all 5 or 6 of them, to attend our scrimmages so our coaching staff can have one long look at them before we decide on our offers."

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The former league commissioner said the Converge coaching staff, led by Jeff Cariaso, is setting its sights on 'key players and options.'

Will trades be forthcoming?

"I believe none of the teams are ready to finalize trades before the Sunday draft," he said. "But as far as Converge is concerned, we have closely analyzed the draft applicants and prioritized several players that could help improve our lineup.

Continue reading below ↓

"I realize the process can be tricky because of the dynamics involved, but we have set our sights on key players and options."

SEE FULL PBA DRAFT LIST:

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.