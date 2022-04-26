Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Blackwater, Converge own prime picks in 2022 PBA draft

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    Dennis Anthony Uy Dioceldo Sy
    Dennis Anthony Uy and Dioceldo Sy get a chance to improve their teams through the draft.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    BLACKWATER has the most picks, but Converge has the more prime selections.

    The Bossings and the FiberXers stand to benefit the most from the upcoming 2022 PBA Rookie Draft with key positions in the annual rookie selection proceedings.

    2022 PBA Draft order

    As expected, Blackwater will get the No. 1 pick overall after finishing dead-last among 12 teams in two conferences, compounded by its ignominous 29-game losing streak.

    The Bossing are now salivating on the thought of getting their hands on a top prospect as the squad of coach Ariel Vanguardia aim to turn a new leaf come Season 47.

    This will only be the second time that Blackwater will be picking first overall after it got Mac Belo in the special Gilas draft and Ael Banal in the regular round of the 2016 class.

    Aside from the No. 1 pick, the Bossings will also select in the ninth spot, which they got from San Miguel, and 10th, which they received from TNT in a separate trade.

    Meanwhile, Converge gets a golden chance to start strong in the pro league as it will select third and fourth.

    Those picks, which the FiberXers inherited from Alaska, are poised to infuse new blood into the franchise owned by telecommunications magnate Dennis Anthony Uy.

    Terrafirma will select second overall while Rain or Shine will also get its hands on a top five talent.

      Rounding out the first round are NorthPort at sixth, NLEX at seventh, Ginebra at eighth, Rain or Shine again at 11th, and Magnolia at 12th.

      The teams' records in the Philippine Cup carried a 60 percent weight in determining the draft order, while those in the Governors' Cup were at 40-percent.

