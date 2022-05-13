See full list of eligible applicants for PBA Rookie Draft

PROSPECTIVE top selection Sedrick Barefield is officially out of the PBA Season 47 Rookie Draft as the league released its final list of applicants on Friday.

Sixty-six players made the cut with 12 Fil-foreigners all eligible to be selected for the annual draft selection proceedings come Sunday at Robinsons Place Manila in Ermita, Manila.

With Justine Baltazar and Barefield out, Gilas Pilipinas Men's 3x3 player Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser has emerged as the top talent in a draft where Blackwater again owns the No. 1 selection overall.

Also on the list are potential first rounders Jeremiah Gray, Justin Arana, Encho Serrano, Javi Gomez de Liano, and Jeo Ambohot.

Barefield, however, isn't the lone omission from the list as nine other names were trimmed from the initial 76-man pool.

Also failing to make the cut due to insufficient documents were BJ Andrade of Ateneo, Joshua Fontanilla of St. Clare/UST, and Fil-Ams Keith Datu and Jeremy Arthur.

Justine Baltazar earlier withdrew his name from the pool as he is set to sign a contract with a Japan B.League team, while Nikon Alina, Fletcher Galvez, Revino Raymundo, and John Reel Saycon all backed out from the proceedings.

HERE's the full list:

