Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, May 13
    PBA

    See full list of eligible applicants for PBA Rookie Draft

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser Jeremiah Gray Sedrick Barefield Justin Arana Justine Baltazar
    PHOTO: PBA Images | UAAP Season 84 Media team | AP | Marlo Cueto

    PROSPECTIVE top selection Sedrick Barefield is officially out of the PBA Season 47 Rookie Draft as the league released its final list of applicants on Friday.

    Sixty-six players made the cut with 12 Fil-foreigners all eligible to be selected for the annual draft selection proceedings come Sunday at Robinsons Place Manila in Ermita, Manila.

    [See Sedrick Barefield not on PBA draft list. Here's why]

    With Justine Baltazar and Barefield out, Gilas Pilipinas Men's 3x3 player Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser has emerged as the top talent in a draft where Blackwater again owns the No. 1 selection overall.

    Also on the list are potential first rounders Jeremiah Gray, Justin Arana, Encho Serrano, Javi Gomez de Liano, and Jeo Ambohot.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    Barefield, however, isn't the lone omission from the list as nine other names were trimmed from the initial 76-man pool.

    Also failing to make the cut due to insufficient documents were BJ Andrade of Ateneo, Joshua Fontanilla of St. Clare/UST, and Fil-Ams Keith Datu and Jeremy Arthur.

    Continue reading below ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Justine Baltazar earlier withdrew his name from the pool as he is set to sign a contract with a Japan B.League team, while Nikon Alina, Fletcher Galvez, Revino Raymundo, and John Reel Saycon all backed out from the proceedings.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      HERE's the full list:

      undefined

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      PBA Updates
      topicLeo AustriatopicPaul LeetopicMatt NietotopicJio JalalontopicRobert BolicktopicArwind Santos
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: PBA Images | UAAP Season 84 Media team | AP | Marlo Cueto

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again