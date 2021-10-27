Troy's 'message of courage' spurred TNT to Game 4 win, says Chot

LISTED as doubtful for Game 4 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals following the bad fall he suffered the previous game, Troy Rosario showed up ready to go for TNT and provided the inspiration in a 106-89 win over Magnolia that moved the franchise on the verge of ending a six-year title drought.

Rosario shrugged off a dislocated finger and spinal shock he suffered in Game 3 and valiantly suited up as part of TnT’s starting unit to give the team the lift it needed.

The former National University standout finished with just five points and three rebounds, but his presence was more than enough to inspire the Tropang Giga to the victory that moved them within a win of their first championship since the 2015 Commissioner’s Cup.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Coach Chot Reyes made a huge shoutout to the 6-foot-7 Rosario following the win.

“He shouldn’t be playing. The reason why we played him was for inspirational purposes,” said Reyes.

Continue reading below ↓

“As you can see, he couldn’t even catch the ball.”

But Rosario is determined to win his first ever PBA championship since being chosen by TNT as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 rookie draft.

“I thought by him being there, the message of courage was going to rub off on his teammates,” said Reyes.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

'Great heart'

“Great heart shown here by Troy and I think everyone followed.”

They did.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.