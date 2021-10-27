Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Troy's 'message of courage' spurred TNT to Game 4 win, says Chot

    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    Troy Rosario shrugs off injuries to start for TNT in Game Four of the PBA Finals.
    Troy Rosario shrugs off injuries to start for TNT in Game Four of the PBA Finals.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    LISTED as doubtful for Game 4 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals following the bad fall he suffered the previous game, Troy Rosario showed up ready to go for TNT and provided the inspiration in a 106-89 win over Magnolia that moved the franchise on the verge of ending a six-year title drought.

    Rosario shrugged off a dislocated finger and spinal shock he suffered in Game 3 and valiantly suited up as part of TnT’s starting unit to give the team the lift it needed.

    The former National University standout finished with just five points and three rebounds, but his presence was more than enough to inspire the Tropang Giga to the victory that moved them within a win of their first championship since the 2015 Commissioner’s Cup.

      Coach Chot Reyes made a huge shoutout to the 6-foot-7 Rosario following the win.

      “He shouldn’t be playing. The reason why we played him was for inspirational purposes,” said Reyes.

      “As you can see, he couldn’t even catch the ball.”

      But Rosario is determined to win his first ever PBA championship since being chosen by TNT as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 rookie draft.

      “I thought by him being there, the message of courage was going to rub off on his teammates,” said Reyes.

      'Great heart'

      “Great heart shown here by Troy and I think everyone followed.”

      They did.

