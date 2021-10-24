Troy Rosario suffers dislocated finger after bad fall in Game 3

THE PBA Philippine Cup playoffs is obviously taking its toll on Troy Rosario.

Physically.

The TnT big man was badly shaken following ahard foul by Jackson Corpuz late in Game 3 between Magnolia and TnT Tropang Giga at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The Hotshots went on to win, 106-98, to cut the Tropang GIGA's lead to 2-1 in the best-of-seven finals.

TnT forward Troy Rosario grimaces in pain on the floor after a flagrant foul called on Magnolia forward Jackson Corpuz. PHOTO: PBA Images

Rosario had a bad foul after the contact, leaving him down on the floor for a few minutes before being carried to the TnT bench with 3:02 left in the period and the Hotshots leading, 75-67.

The 29-year-old forward suffered a dislocated finger that was popped right back into place as he sat on the bench.

Corpuz was assessed a flagrant foul penalty 1 for the infraction, but was ejected out of the game for having incurred a technical foul earlier.

Rosario only had two points and three rebound when he left the game. He was later brought to a nearby hospital to have his finger examined.

It was the latest injury he suffered in the course of the playoffs.

Rosario has just healed from a huge cut he suffered following an elbow during the semifinals series between San Miguel and TnT. The bandage on the cut was only taken off in Game 2.

Continue reading below ↓

