Troy Rosario suffers spinal shock, may need surgery for dislocated finger

IT appears a dislocated finger wasn’t the only the damage caused on TnT forward Troy Rosario by the bad fall he suffered in Game Three.

The 29-year-old stretch forward also suffered spinal shock following the flagrant foul committed by Magnolia's Jackson Corpuz on Sunday night in the PBA Philippine Cup Finals at the Don Honorio Ventura State University (DHVSU) gym.

The spine injury left Rosario with just 70 percent sensation on his left leg, according to the team.

Worse, the big man out of National University may also need immediate surgery to repair the open finger dislocation injury, a major turn of events that could force Rosario to miss the rest of the best-of-seven series beginning with Game 4 on Wednesday.

“Doubtful to return,” said TnT team manager Gabby Cui on Monday. “Yung finger may need surgery.”

TnT forward Troy Rosario grimaces in pain on the floor after a flagrant foul called on Magnolia forward Jackson Corpuz. PHOTO: PBA Images

Rosario went down with 3:02 left in the third period when he was bumped by Corpuz while airborne going for a basket, causing him to land badly on the floor.

He laid on the playing court grimacing in pain for a few minutes, before being carried out to the TnT bench.

Rosario never returned to the game which the Tropang Giga lost, 106-98. He finished with two points and three rebounds after playing for just 12 minutes.

The TnT stalwart will need to remain in the bubble though.

“We’re waiting for more results from MRI and ortho consultation,” added Cui.

