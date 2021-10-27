Troy Rosario among Game 4 starters despite finger injury

TROY Rosario started in Game 4 of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup finals despite suffering a dislocated left pinkie on Sunday.

Rosario was part of the first five along with Mikey Williams, Brian Heruela, RR Pogoy, and Kelly Williams on Wednesday.

The TNT big man made the start even though he is nursing a serious injury due to a hard fall that he sustained in Game 3. Also because of the awkward fall, Rosario also sustained a spinal shock.

Prognosis indicated that Rosario requires to undergo surgery to repair the dislocated finger. But apparently, Rosario declined to do so as it will force him to miss the entire series.

It looks like Rosario will be playing long minutes as he was inserted back in the game after he was substituted for the first time.

