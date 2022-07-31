Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Caperal hit with fine as hit on Newsome upgraded to flagrant foul

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    Prince Caperal Chris Newsome

    THE PBA has upgraded the non-call on Prince Caperal’s hit to Chris Newsome that was caught on video as a flagrant foul penalty one, leading to an automatic penalty for the Barangay Ginebra center.

    At the same time, the PBA Commissioner's Office suspended the referee who missed the infraction during Game Two of the Philippine Cup quarterfinals.

    [See Newsome tweets video of Caperal hit]

    Commissioner Willie Marcial said the flagrant foul one will mean that Caperal will be handed an automatic fine, the amount of which to be determined by the technical committee.

    Marcial added referee Janine Nicandro was suspended for missing the call.

    “Nakita namin ‘yung video, hindi tinawagan ng referee. So nasuspend ‘yung referee dahil glaring. I-uupgrade din ng F1 ‘yun,” said Marcial.

      Marcial said Caperal will be fined at least P5,000 for the flagrant foul one.

      A separate probe into the Christian Standhardinger-Franky Johnson incident was delayed as Johnson was excused from the the meeting with Marcial as he arrived late to the venue due to the heavy traffic around the Mall of Asia Arena.

      “Pinatawag ko si Johnson, na-traffic lang. Siguro after the game na ‘yun kasi sobrang dikit na, ayaw ko masira ‘yung attention niya,” said Marcial.

      “Si Christian, nakausap ko. Sinabi niya kung ano nangyari. I-assess natin sa mga nakakita at kung may video tayo,” Marcial added.

