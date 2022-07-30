Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Prince Caperal summoned for viral elbow hit on Newsome

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    Prince Caperal Ginebra vs Meralco Game 2
    Prince Caperal joins teammate Christian Standhardiner among the Ginebra big men to be summoned by the Commissioner’s Office on Sunday.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    ANOTHER Barangay Ginebra big man will be summoned prior to the do-or-die encounter between the Kings and the Meralco Bolts for a seat in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals.

    Prince Caperal was invited in the Commissioner’s Office prior to Sunday’s Game 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena following the physical play between him and Meralco’s Chris Newsome during Friday’s game at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan.

    Prince Caperal summoned

    Newsome posted a spliced video and photo of the incident on social media showing Caperal elbowing him from behind.

    The Meralco guard though, didn’t specify when the incident happened, which wasn’t caught by the three game officials.

    Caperal, though, was called for three personal fouls and finished with four points and a rebound in the 94-87 win that forced a winner-take-all game in the best-of-three series.

    Shortly after the game, Newsome posted a cryptic Twitter post saying, "Privilege making people brave! Beware of Fake Tough Guys everywhere!"

    A few hours after, the former Rookie of the Year posted the clip showing him being elbowed hard from behind by Caperal as the two positioned for a rebound battle.

      Caperal is the second Ginebra big man to be summoned by the Commissioner’s Office on Sunday.

      Also called up is Fil-German Christian Standhardinger to shed light on the pre-game warm up incident between him and Meralco’s Franky Johnson.

