Jeremiah Gray out to prove he's deserving if voted into All-Star Game

WHILE he is glad to be in the running for a spot in the All-Star Game, Jeremiah Gray thinks that he still has to earn that spot through consistent play in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

The Ginebra rookie is currently in the hunt for a spot in the actual All-Star Game to be held in Passi, Iloilo, placing 17th with a total of 146,966 after the second week of voting.

Gray said he is thankful for the support especially from Ginebra fans, but also wants to make sure that he deserves the spot with his play on the court.

“That shows the Ginebra fans and the support they give. I’m happy to be up there. I don’t think I’ve really earned it just yet. But I’m going to use this conference to make sure I solidify my spot,” said Gray.

So far, Gray is off to a strong start after he scored 19 points and a critical three in Ginebra’s 114-111 win over NLEX and 16 points in the 115-100 win over NorthPort on Friday night.

Gray hopes that his performances will prove he deserves the All-Star spot, if ever.

“Like I said, I’ll keep getting better, and move on to the next game,” said Gray.