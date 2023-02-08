Gray steals thunder from Brownlee-Selden shootout as Ginebra ends NLEX streak

JEREMIAH Gray became an unlikely hero, draining the go-ahead three with 17.8 seconds left, giving Barangay Ginebra a 114-111 win over NLEX on Wednesday in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Ginebra vs NLEX recap

Gray hit the three from the left corner, receiving a pass from Justin Brownlee off an offensive rebound by Jamie Malonzo, to help Ginebra regain the lead, 112-111, after trailing by as many as 12 points early in the fourth.

Brownlee later settled the final score with two free throws with 3.1 seconds left. Wayne Selden missed a three to end the game.

Ginebra, which also got an unexpected boost from seldom-used Raymond Aguilar, improved to 2-0 while also spoiling the debut of Selden who had 43 points in the contest, while handing NLEX its first defeat after five games.