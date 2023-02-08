Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Gray steals thunder from Brownlee-Selden shootout as Ginebra ends NLEX streak

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Jeremiah Gray Ginebra vs NLEX
    Jeremiah Gray was on fire against the Road Warriors.
    PHOTO: Jerome AscaĆ±o

    JEREMIAH Gray became an unlikely hero, draining the go-ahead three with 17.8 seconds left, giving Barangay Ginebra a 114-111 win over NLEX on Wednesday in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    Ginebra vs NLEX recap

    Gray hit the three from the left corner, receiving a pass from Justin Brownlee off an offensive rebound by Jamie Malonzo, to help Ginebra regain the lead, 112-111, after trailing by as many as 12 points early in the fourth.

    Brownlee later settled the final score with two free throws with 3.1 seconds left. Wayne Selden missed a three to end the game.

    Justin Brownlee Ginebra vs NLEX

    Ginebra, which also got an unexpected boost from seldom-used Raymond Aguilar, improved to 2-0 while also spoiling the debut of Selden who had 43 points in the contest, while handing NLEX its first defeat after five games.

      Jeremiah Gray was on fire against the Road Warriors.
      PHOTO: Jerome AscaĆ±o

