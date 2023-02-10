Will Japeth be fit in time to play for Gilas? Cone responds

TIM Cone hopes Japeth Aguilar would recover from an MCL sprain he suffered this week in time to join Gilas Pilipinas for its campaign in the final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers late this month.

The Barangay Ginebra coach made the disclosure after an MRI revealed the extent of the injury the 6-foot-9 Aguilar suffered during the team’s 114-111 win over NLEX last Wednesday.

Aguilar already sat out the Kings’ 115-110 win over NorthPort on Friday night at the Mall of Asia Arena, and Cone said he’ll be likely out for the next couple of games, too.

Then again, the Ginebra coach hopes the 35-year-old big man will be able to join the Kings soon, and be available for the national team as well for the sixth and final window of the World Cup qualifiers.

“We’re hoping he’ll be back for the window. But we’re not sure about that either,” said Cone. “But that’s the target, get him back for the window and then get him back for Ginebra after the window. We’ll see.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The four-day, two-game window will be played from Feb. 24 and 27 at the Philippine Arena where the Philippine team hosts Lebanon and Jordan.

Cone said it all depends on how Aguilar responds to his rehab, since the injury didn't require surgery.

But definitely, the veteran center would be out for the Kings when they battle the Magnolia Hotshots on Sunday, and on Friday against league leader San Miguel Beermen.

“We don’t know exactly how long it will take. He’s immobilized right now,” said Cone of Aguilar, who was in street clothes and watched the game against NorthPort on the sidelines.

“He’ll miss the next couple of games for sure, probably up until next weekend, I’ll assume he’ll be out.”

Despite Aguilar not playing against the Batang Pier, the defending champions notched their third straight win in a six-day span to take solo second behind the 5-0 Beermen.